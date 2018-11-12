Govt out to fulfil personal agenda: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the remarks of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sunday said the government and not the opposition wanted to fulfill their personal agenda.

"The nation is witnessing whether the people enticing with post or the people who refuse enticement are fulfilling their agenda," said Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Khokhar said the PPP agenda was to strengthen democratic institutions and will remain so forever. "Was the IGP Islamabad removed for the opposition political agenda?" he asked Fawad. He said the nation knew whose agenda was to remove DPO Pakpattan.

He said from political victimisation to removal on the basis of political benefits was political agenda of the PTI government. "The PTI government wants to curb all political independence by leveling a barrage of accusations against the opposition," he said.