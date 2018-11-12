Lahore Lions retain National Veterans Cup

LAHORE: Lahore Lions, led by Ghaffar Kazmi, retained the National Veterans (over 50) Cricket Championship title when they trounced Omar Associates from Karachi by eight wickets in the final here at the Shah Faisal ground on Sunday.

Brilliant bowling Kifayat Hussain and Jawed Hafeez and fiery kock of 79 by Dastageer Butt helped Lahore Lions thrash Omar Associates. Omar Associates, batting first, scored 138 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Imran was top scorer with 40 runs while Sajid Ali contributed 32 and Jaffer 22 runs as no one from Omar Associates could cross the double figures. Kifayat Hussain grabbed three wickets for just 3 runs while Javed Hafeez also clinched 3 wickets conceding 16 runs.

Lahore Lions replied very strongly and achieved the required target losing just 2 wickets in 18.5 overs. Dastageer Butt was star of the final as he played swashbuckling unbeaten knock of 79 runs while his teammate Ghaffar Kazmi also contributed significant 45.

Summarised Scores: Omar Associates: 138 for 9 wickets in 20 overs (Imran 40, Sajid Ali 32, Jaffer 22, Kifayat Hussain 3/3, Javed 3/16) Lahore Lions: 139 for 2 wickets in 18.5 overs (Dastageer Butt 79, Ghaffar Kazmi 45)

Asad Ali Khan, Member Board of Governors PCB, graced the occasion as chief guest. Also present on the occasion were DG Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, Chief Executive PVCA Ashiq Qureshi, former manager Pakistan cricket team Azhar Zaidi, former GM Media PCB Nadeem Sarwar, Mujahid Hameed and Amar Ilyas Butt. It may be added here Pakistan Veterans team (over 50) will proceed to Australia on November 17 to feature in Veterans World Cup Cricket Tournament.