Scotland full-back Hogg set for Glasgow exit

LONDON: Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will leave Glasgow at the end of the season, the club said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joined the Warriors in 2010 and has scored 215 points in 109 appearances for the club, but said he is looking for a new challenge in his career.Hogg, who helped Glasgow win the 2014-15 Pro12 title, has earned 63 caps for Scotland and was named the Six Nations player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017. He was also selected for the British and Irish Lions for their last two tours, although injury forced him to leave New Zealand before last year’s Test series.

Reports have linked Hogg with a move to leading English Premiership side Exeter although there has been no confirmation, as yet, of which club he will join. His departure comes after standout fly-half Finn Russell left Glasgow for French side Racing 92 at the end of last season. Glasgow coach Dave Rennie, whose side are currently top of Conference A in the Pro14, added: “This is a great opportunity for Hoggy and he has our full support.