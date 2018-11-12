Two doctor brothers torture youth to death in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A fourth-year student of a technology institute, Rahimyar Khan, was tortured to death by two brothers Dr Farhan Qureshi and Dr Rizwan Qureshi and their four other accomplices at their private hospital on Sunday.

The doctors and their four hospital staffers Furqan, Tahir, Nazim and Abid allegedly tortured M Asif of Chacharran Sharif, who was working part-time at their private hospital, after accusing him of stealing Rs10,000. When the youth’s condition deteriorated, they rushed him to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahimyar Khan, claiming the youth consumed some poisonous liquid. After a short while, the youth succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, the victim’s parents and the police reached the hospital. Asif’s father revealed that the accused had tortured his son and during torture, they made him listen to the cries of his son on phone.

The police have arrested the doctors and two other accused while the postmortem is being conducted till this report was filed. According to investigation officer, a case has been registered against both the doctor brothers and their four paramedics on the complaint of victim’s father.

Both the accused doctors are also the employees of Sheikh Zayed Teaching Hospital and they were running their private hospital also alongside. The victim was studying at a local technology institute and was doing part-time job at their hospital.