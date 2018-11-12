Bans imposed on Aussie trio should not be reduced: Harvey

SYDNEY: The chorus to lift the bans imposed on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft by the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) grew louder after the release of the Longstaff cultural review revealed that some of the blame was due to pressure from Cricket Australia.

But Australia great Neil Harvey believes that if the trio are brought back before their stipulated bans ends, then Australian cricket will take a beating.“Australia have lost to many teams in their presence. If they decide to bring them back, Australia’s reputation in world cricket will take a beating,” Harvey, who was part of Don Bradman’s 1948 Invincibles team, told a newspaper on Sunday.

Smith and Warner are into their eighth month of their one year bans, while Bancroft will be eligible to play after December –- when his nine-month ban ends.“I won’t support the move. Australia have the bowlers, let them win it for the team,” he said.

Asked if Bradman would give the green signal to introduce the players into the side before their ban ends, Hervey added: “I don’t know… but he was a very strict disciplinarian. I suppose he would not have liked the ban to be reduced.”