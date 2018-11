NAB pursuing probe against 65 politicians, top bureaucrats

KARACHI: The NAB has submitted a list of 65 cases against politicians and top government secretaries to the Supreme Court that the anti-graft body is investigating.

These cases include 19 each from Sindh and KPK, 18 from Punjab and nine from Balochistan.

From Sindh, the name of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is at the top for giving jobs in the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) by misusing power.

Others include MQM leader Babar Ghauri for illegal appointments in KPT, references have been filed against Dr Asim Hussain, ex-speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and Manzoor Wassan for gathering assets illegally besides illegal hirings, Rauf Siddiqi for misuse of power, references have already been filed against ex-information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Manzoor Kaka, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar for misappropriation in the KMC funds, Jam Khan Shoro for corruption and illegal allotment of plots.

The NAB has initiated investigations against ex-home minister Sindh Suhail Anwar Sial, Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur and Ejaz Jakhrani for assets beyond known sources of income. NAB inquiry is underway against assets of ex-CM Liaquat Jatoi and Pir Sibghatullah Rashdi and Siddique Memon for illegal allotment of plots. The NAB is pursuing a case against former IG Sindh Ghulam Hyder Jamali for corruption and corrupt practices and illegal recruitments in police.

In KPK, the NAB is investigating former CM KP Pervez Khattak in the helicopter case and misuse of powers and illegal allotments. The NAB is investigating Amir Muqam and Murid Kazim for illegal assets.

Capt (retd) Safdar, adviser to ex-PM Asma Alamgir and her husband ex-minister Arbab Khan Alamgir , ex-adviser Malik Qasim Aahdani, Nazim Asim Khan, ex-adviser Malik Qasim Aahdani, Nazim Asim Khan, Besides these Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Zia ur Rehman, former secretary Hafeezur Rehman, former advisor Khalid Lango, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Zia ur Rehman for corruption and corrupt practices, former secretary Hafeezur Rehman former advisor Khalid Lango are being investigated by NAB for corruption and corrupt practices.

References have been filed against former adviser to chief minister Sikandar Aziz, former minister Sher Azam , ex-CM Akram Khan Durrani and secretary to prime minister Azam Khan, former minister Sher Azam, former adviser to chief minister Sikandar Aziz, former chief secretary Amjad Ali Khan, ex-federal secretary Tariq Hayat Khan and Malik Naveed from IB KP, ex-minister Sahabzada Mehmood Zaib, former chief secretary Amjad Ali Khan, former minister Sahabzada Mehmood Zaib for misuse of powers. Similarly, ex-federal secretary Naeem Khan booked in a reference against Tawana Pakistan corruption scandal and Senator Usman Saif Khan for being owner of 34 offshore companies.

From Balochistan, NAB is investigating against former chief minister Balochistan Aslam Raisani and minister Sanaullah Zehri for assets beyond known sources of income. Former secretary Mushtaq Raisani for corruption of Rs 670 million, former minster Asfandyar for embezzlement, former minister Muhammad Asim Kurd for corruption, former MD PTCL Mir Shah Jahan Khaitran for illegal appointments, former minister Saadat Anwar for abusing of powers and former minister Rehmat baloch for assets beyond known sources of income.

From Punjab, NAB is investigating ex-prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in different references, besides Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, for assets beyond known sources of income.

Similarly, NAB is investigating former prime minister Shaukat Aziz for corruption and assets beyond known source of income.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf booked in 12 references. Former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif arrested for Ashyana Housing scam. While the former minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and former principal secretary for prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad for Paragon and Ashiana Scheme.

The NAB is investigating former federal minister Khawaja Asif for money laundering, former minister Shaukat Tareen in a reference, former minister Rana Shahood for corruption in Punjab Sports Board, Hanif Abbasi for corruption, Aleem Khan for corruption, staff officer for prime minister Zulfiqar Bukhari for offshore company, former chairman FBR Abdullah Yousuf, Salman Siddiqui, Ali Arshad Hakeem for abuse of powers.