Dassu power project: Elders assure help for land acquisition

MANSEHRA: An 80-member committee of Dassu Dam Hydropower project affectees has assured the divisional administration of Hazara to extend all-out support for acquisition of land and early completion of the project in Upper Kohistan.

They extended the assurance at a meeting chaired by Commissioner Hazara Division Amjad Ali Khan. MNA Malik Afreen, Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Hamidur Rehman and general manager Dassu dam Javed Akhtar and others attended the meeting.

“This is a big achievement, which will help expedite land acquisition process for the 4300 megawatts Dassu Dam,” the commissioner told the meeting.

He said that the federal and provincial governments wanted an early completion of that mega energy project, which could not only meet electricity shortfall in the country but would also bring prosperity and development in Kohistan.

The deputy commissioner Upper Kohistan also briefed meeting about land acquisition process, saying that the administration was taking all possible measures to complete the process. Talking to mediamen after the meeting, MNA Malik Afreen said that the people would cooperate with government in early completion of the mega energy project.