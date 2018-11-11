The tragedy of Thar

Residents of Thar continue to suffer, while the authorities concerned have failed to take effective steps to alleviate their suffering. The chief justice has recently ordered an inquiry to evaluate the status of projects undertaken at the local level to counter infant mortality, chronic malnutrition and water shortages in the area.

In Thar, malnourished women give birth to malnourished children who have little or no chance of survival. This situation should be an eye-opener for the PPP government that has been in power in the province for the last decade. While the provincial government has arranged for the free distribution of 50kg of wheat for every household in Thar, it is time the PPP-led Sindh government took remedial measures to tackle the vulnerable situation in Thar.

Baba Faiz ( Ball Nigwar )