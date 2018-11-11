Linseed: Agronomists betting on a crop that almost went extinct in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Elderly women in Sindh villages still use alsi (flaxseed or linseed) as the key ingredient along with desi ghee, almond, coconut, and sugar to cook a tonic concoction for their children, mostly in winter season, for boosting their health, growth, and vigor.

Flaxseeds produce valuable edible oil that is rich in natural healthy fats. They have myriads of health benefits because they are high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as phytochemicals called lignans. One tablespoon of ground flaxseeds has two grams of polyunsaturated fatty acids, including the omega-3 fatty acids, two grams of dietary fiber, and just 37 calories.

Not only local women keep this oilseed at home for its health advantages, some of the most famous sweetmeat manufacturers also use it in their products, mostly in different halwas.

It wasn’t long ago when alsi used to be easily available at all homes in villages for the remedies of minor ailments and was traditionally given to young children, mostly the weaker ones, for improving their health and spurring their growth.

The News has learnt that presently this important oilseed is said to have been among extinct varieties of agriculture crops in Sindh province. Only a few farmers spare a piece of land and cultivate alsi in rice fields, mostly in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Dadu districts. Otherwise, it is not being cultivated as a regular crop.

The recent experience of cultivating alsi in Hyderabad district on trial basis is a motivating initiative for local farmers to promote this forgotten crop everywhere.

Alsi crop does not require a lot of water. Rice growers sow alsi seed in their fields after ploughing the land and the crop grows fantastically on the moisture that is already present in the soil after paddy crop has been harvested. It thrives without any fertiliser or chemical input.

Muhammad Ramzan Nangraj, a graduate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, who is leading a farmers' team to promote traditional and indigenous crops, says they have sown linseed with six indigenous wheat varieties and vegetables on a piece of land on experimental basis.

“A large number of traditionally important crops, fruits, vegetables, and plants have vanished owing to authorities’ negligence and farmers’ lack of awareness about those crops’ value and importance in market,” Nangraj said.

Nangraj heads Sustainable Agriculture Policy Advocacy Research Center (Saprac), which is working to promote best agriculture practices, advocating organic crop productions in Dadu and now in Hyderabad district.

He said the successful results of alsi and all other seed crops they have sown had been very encouraging. “The government should provide subsidy and fix support prices for all crops, so the farmers may heave a sigh of relief,” the researcher said.

He added that currently farmers were facing problems like water scarcity, increasing cost of cultivation, and market phenomena.

In this situation, Nangraj suggests the government should intervene as farmers need support at all levels not only to save existing traditional and valuable food crops but also to revive the ones that vanished because of carelessness.

“At this time farmers are experiencing water shortage and crops like alsi are favourable as they consume less water compared to others,” Nangraj pointed out.

Independent researchers believe the government and research institutes are not interested in even at least conducting a fresh study to ascertain the potential of these conventional crops and assess their value and demand in local as well as global markets.

Growers have a different take. They argue that a large number of crops have disappeared after 2010 floods. They also highlighted that after that devastating flood, aid agencies introduced high-yielding crop seeds, which badly impacted the traditional crops like alsi.

During the disaster, farmers could not understand the long-term effects of newly introducing seed varieties, being provided just to save agriculture and help farmers in their difficult time.

The farmers adopted these donated seeds, both of food and cash crops, permanently. As a result, the cultivation of many key conventional crops either declined or was discontinued altogether.

The cultivation season of alsi starts from October 15 and continues till November 15, depending on the area, preparation, and weather. The farmers say there were a number of varieties they used to grow in the past, but now the seed is available only at traditional pansari (herbal) stores as a rare item and is nowhere to be found in the entire urban market.

There are two varieties of this seed; brown and yellow or golden. Both have similar nutritional profile. Alsi seed is available at Rs150/kg in market, while its yield is reported to be at around 400-600kg/hectare, depending on soil and care. Growers, who cultivate it continuously plead that the prices of this commodity are demand driven and keep fluctuating. Sometimes its price goes up to Rs12000/maund (40kg), while normally it is sold at Rs6000-Rs8000/maund in local market.

Alsi is a low delta crop that requires less water and grows without fertiliser and chemical input. Thus, its cost of cultivation is far less compared to other crops.

Some farmers believe the overall demand of cash crops has increased in local and international markets. They prefer to cultivate cash crops instead of focusing on food crops. This approach has also took a toll on different important food crops including alsi.

A report by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council’s Plant Division says the country has a great need to increase local production of oilseed crops to not only meet domestic demand but also save foreign exchange.

The report adds that mainly two types of oilseed crops like traditional mustard, groundnut, sesame, and linseed are grown here in the country. The non-traditional seeds include sunflower, safflower, and soybean. The area under these crops has been almost stagnant.

Castor oil is considered one of the most expensive oils in global market, having good scope for export to earn foreign exchange.

Similarly, linseed cultivation also holds importance for it to be promoted. Its high-yielding varieties will be needed to attract farmers for its cultivation. For this, only researchers should be encouraged to work on it. The global reports suggest that alsi has a lucrative market for its health benefits.

Usually, Hyderabad district, being situated near the river Indus, is said to be the most fertile zone of the Sindh province in terms of producing all varieties of grains, fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The initiative to introduce alsi in Hyderabad district is an inspiring move as it will help local farmers find alternatives in the face of new challenges.