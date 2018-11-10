SC suspends PHC order of releasing 68 terror suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday restrained the jail authorities to release 68 terror suspects, convicted by military courts for involvement in different terrorist activities in the country. A two-member bench of the apex court headed Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard appeals of the Defence Ministry against the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC), acquitting all the 68 terror suspects convicted by military courts due to lack of evidence. The court while setting aside the verdict of the PHC, restrained the jail superintendent from releasing the 68 terror suspects convicted by the military courts. Appearing on notice, Deputy Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti contended that the PHC did not examine the facts of the case while releasing the accused involved in different terrorist activities. He requested the court to uphold the conviction and sentences awarded by the military courts to the accused and also ordered the jail superintendent to halt the release of the accused. The court after issuing notices to the parties adjourned the hearing for date-in-office. The military courts had awarded death sentences as well as other punishments to the accused in different cases. The PHC had freed the accused over lack of evidence which was later challenged by the Ministry of Defence in the Supreme Court.