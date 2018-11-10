Siraj blasts politicians for backing Aasia

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said it was astonishing that political parties in ruling and opposition which were at each other’s throat and dubbing one another as thieves had ganged up in the parliament for the release of blasphemy accused Aasia Masih to please the west.

These political parties which had been rejecting Supreme Court decision in the past now unanimously support the apex court verdict in favour of Aasia Masih and were out to amend the blasphemy laws and other Islamic articles of Constitution to please the western powers, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid. He said the nation would have to get united to protect the Islamic laws and the Constitution as the rulers were trying to undo the huge sacrifices made for the establishment of this Muslim homeland.

Sirajul Haq said the nation was not satisfied with the Supreme Court decision in Aasia Masih case, therefore, the government should take necessary steps for a review of the entire case and put Aasia’s name on ECL. He said the western world had always been giving VIP treatment to the blasphemers of the Prophet (PBUH) but unfortunately, the Muslim rulers, instead of safeguarding the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), backed the blasphemers to earn the goodwill of the west. He said love and respect of the holy Prophet warranted the enforcement of Shariah because until Islamic system was enforced in the country, Namoos of the beloved Prophet and the Islamic identity of the country would remain in danger.