Taliban kill eight Afghan security personnel in Farah city

KABUL: At least eight Afghan security personnel were killed as the Taliban stormed multiple check posts in the Farah province bordering Iran, an official confirmed on Friday. The attack came a week after the Taliban claimed to down a military chopper in the province bordering Iran.

Kher Mohammad, a member of the provincial assembly told Anadolu Agency that the rebels staged coordinated assaults on three check posts in Farah city, the provincial capital, late Thursday. He confirmed that the militants killed eight security personnel and besieged the

city. Taliban spokesperson Qari Yosuf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the deadly assaults.

On October 31, a military helicopter crashed in western Afghanistan near the border with Iran, killing at least 25 officers and officials on board, with authorities blaming bad weather while the Taliban also claimed responsibility.

Taliban claimed they have the bodies of 25 people -- including Gen. Nematullah Khalil, deputy Commander of the Afghan National Army’s 207-Zafar Corps, and Farid Bakhtawar, Chairman of the Provincial Assembly.

In exchange, they have demanded the body of their fellow militant who was killed in crossfire after killing the chiefs of police and intelligence last month. Afghan officials in Farah are blaming Iran for supporting the militants, an allegation rejected by the Tehran administration.