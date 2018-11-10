Injured Junaid out of NZ series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan was ruled out of the ongoing New Zealand series on Friday after he injured his right toe.According to a tweet by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Junaid suffered pain on his right foot toe which was examined by the team physio. The left-arm pacer has an infection in his second toe finger of his right foot.Junaid has played 71 ODIs, picking up 104 wickets.
