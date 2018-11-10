Sat November 10, 2018
Business

AFP
November 10, 2018

Allianz upbeat after profit jumps

Frankfurt: German insurance giant Allianz on Friday confirmed its full-year outlook after a "strong" third quarter boosted by lower claims for natural disasters.

Net profit attributable to shareholders at the Munich-based group climbed 24 percent to 1.9 billion billion euros ($2.2 billion) between July and September year-on-year, beating analyst expectations.

Operating or underlying profits rose 21 percent to 3.0 billion euros, on the back of revenues up nearly eight percent to 30.5 billion euros. Growth was driven by Allianz´ life insurance unit, where brisk sales in the United States and Germany helped offset lower demand in Asia. The key property and casualty division benefited from "a successful third quarter" thanks to fewer natural catastrophes and lower expenses.

