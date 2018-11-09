Sepoy martyred in Indian firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed Thursday embraced martyrdom in Thub Sector of the Line of Control (LOC) due to Indian unprovoked firing, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Shaheed soldier belonged to village Sultan Pur, Tehsil and District Bhimber. He is survived by a widow. Pakistan Army troops retaliated effectively and engaged enemy posts, involved in unprovoked firing.
RAWALPINDI: Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed Thursday embraced martyrdom in Thub Sector of the Line of Control (LOC) due to Indian unprovoked firing, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Shaheed soldier belonged to village Sultan Pur, Tehsil and District Bhimber. He is survived by a widow. Pakistan Army troops retaliated effectively and engaged enemy posts, involved in unprovoked firing.
Comments