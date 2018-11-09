Sepoy martyred in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed Thursday embraced martyrdom in Thub Sector of the Line of Control (LOC) due to Indian unprovoked firing, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Shaheed soldier belonged to village Sultan Pur, Tehsil and District Bhimber. He is survived by a widow. Pakistan Army troops retaliated effectively and engaged enemy posts, involved in unprovoked firing.