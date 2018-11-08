There’s more to do

Last Wednesday (October 31) TLP workers took to streets after the SC acquitted Aasia Bibi and ordered her immediate release. The TLP leaders staged a sit-in in Punjab and verbally abused state institutions, while the party’s workers damaged public property and torched private vehicles. The angry protesters blocked roads and brought life to a standstill. Many international and domestic flights were either cancelled or delayed. The protest inconvenienced the public who suffered a great deal. It also sent a negative image of the country at the global level.

Trade activities were halted and education institutions remained closed for three days. In order to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future, the government should take strict actions against the miscreants who held the country hostage.

Zunaira Khan

Karachi