Blackmail, minting money from Sindh govt officers

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated inquiry against an organised group of cheaters who are engaged in blackmailing and minting of money from Sindh government officers by sending them fake letters of Authority.

According to the sources of Authority an organised group of thugs were engaged in sending of fake letters of ‘Anti-Corruption and Investigation wing ‘of FIA, asking them for initiating of fictitious inquiry against them; after the letters some of group members approach the same officers and offering them deal for settlement of their matters with FIA and demanding huge amount in the name of FIA’s senior officers.

Matter came into the knowledge of senior officers of FIA when some of the Sindh government officers who were received the same letters contacted with higher authorities of FIA.

FIA Sindh Director Muneer Ahmed Sheikh ordered for inquiry into the matter and tasked a senior officer in this regard.

According to the sources of FIA the said group was active from many months in his cheating activities, sending fake letters then offering deals for the settlement the matters with Authority and their special target was heads of provincial development works not only using the name of Authority but also misusing the names of other investigation agencies NAB and Anti-corruption.

Sources confirmed that FIA got the important information about the group and very soon group will be apprehended.

Sources also added that many of the said group members were also engaged in forged currency business and encroachments of state and private lands in many parts of province.

Director FIA Sindh Muneer Ahmed Sheikh confirmed the move said that Authority has received many complaints about the said cheaters from many Sindh government officers. “An inquiry has been ordered and hopefully cheaters will be arrested very soon’, concluded Director Sheikh.