Govt to hold two-day Khatm-e-Nabuwwat moot

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday decided to host a two-day Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference in Islamabad.

Imam-e-Ka'aba, vice chancellor of Al-Azhar University of Egypt, Mufti of Syria, and scholars from Iraq and Tunisia will attend the conference.

Scholars attending the two-day conference will highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH), according to a statement issued by the PM's office.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM office.

The minister also briefed the prime minister on the country’s current law and order situation.

The prime minister said research and compilation work on the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be promoted and efforts for unity among the Muslim world and interfaith harmony will be expedited.

Imran said he would be in continuous contact with Mashaikh and Ulema as the government wanted to present before the world a true image of Islam as a religion of peace.

"It is responsibility of the state to convey to the coming generations the message of blessings from the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he added.

The prime minister observed that he required consultation of Ulema from all religious schools of thought to model Pakistan after the State of Madina.

The upcoming 12th Rabiul Awwal would be observed with religious zeal and fervour and the provincial governments have been directed in that regard.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present during the meeting.