NA rejects resolution for holiday on Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD: The government and Opposition members in the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday opposed a resolution to declare November 9, the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal as public holiday.

The resolution for declaration of November 9 as official holiday was moved by the PML-N parliamentarian Dr. Nisar Ahmad Cheema. However, the resolution was immediately opposed by senior colleague of the mover Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal and he was also seconded by the Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Ahsan Iqbal said that declaring November 9 as official holiday would be negation of philosophy of ‘Khudi’ and hard work.

The PML-N leader pointed out that Iqbal Day is observed in educational institutions where students learn from poetry and philosophy of Allama Iqbal and they would be deprived of such activity if November 9 is declared as public holiday. “We should follow his philosophy and instead of declaring November 9 as public holiday, we should also cancel other holidays,” he said.

The mover of the resolution Nisar Cheema, however, observed that status of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal should not be degraded.” Rather they should be given equal importance,” he said pointing out that public holiday is also observed on December 25.

Dr Shireen Mazari also opposed the resolution, saying declaration of November 9 as public holiday would be meaningless and the day would be wasted as unproductive.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitralia of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) demanded that ‘Iqbaliat’ should and literature concerning Allama Iqbal should be included in syllabi of educational institutions. He also opposed November 9 as holiday. Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood told the House that committee being established to review syllabus of schools and colleges would also include chapters and poetry regarding Allama Iqbal in their recommendation and same would be made part of textbooks. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan suggested that rejection of resolution would give a wrong impression, saying either the mover should withdraw the resolution or it be formulated.

On insistence of the chair, the mover withdrew his resolution. The National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday to condemn assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

The resolution, moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, paid rich tribute to Maulana Samiul Haq for his services in fields of religion, teaching and politics. The resolution urged the government to take necessary measures to provide fool proof security to national leadership to avoid any such incidents in future. The resolution called for tracing the culprits involved in the coldblooded murder of Maulana Samiul Haq and awarding exemplary punishment to them.

Earlier, the House also offered Fateha for the departed soul of renowned politician from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and member of AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan. Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

Meanwhile, following joint efforts of Speaker and senior parliamentarians from the government and Opposition benches managed reconciliation between two members Syed Rafiullah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Abdul Majeed Niazi who exchanged abusive language in the House on Monday evening.

The Speaker Asad Qaisar told the House on Tuesday said what happened during proceedings on Monday was not a good omen for the Parliament. He said that senior parliamentarians from both sides including Naveed Qamar, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Aamir Dogar, Pervaiz Khattak and others met in his chamber on Tuesday morning during which settlement was reached between Rafiullah and Abdul Majeed Niazi. Naveed Dogar and Aamir Dogar observed that exchange of harsh words from two members was highly unpleasant. Naveed Qamar said such incident never happened in the history of Parliament and there should be respect and tolerance for each other.

Dogar said during the meeting at Speaker’s chamber, it was also proposed that there should be an Ethics Committee of the House. “The government is also trying to give more space to opposition members,” he said.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said what happened in the House was regrettable. He regretted statement of Fawad Chaudhry on floor of the House given on Tuesday. “If they call us dacoits and thieves then we also have words to respond,” he said.

Rafiullah said he was ashamed of the incident expressing the hope that there would be tolerance from both sides. Abdul Majeed also regretted the incident, saying that he never uses abusive language.