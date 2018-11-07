China unveils new ‘Heavenly Palace’ space station as ISS days numbered

ZHUHAI, China: China unveiled on Tuesday a replica of its first permanently crewed space station, which would replace the international community’s orbiting laboratory and symbolises the country’s major ambitions beyond Earth. The 17-metre (55-foot) core module was a star attraction at the biennial Airshow China in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, the country’s main aerospace industry exhibition. Outside, China’s J-10 fighter jet and J-20 stealth fighter wowed spectators as they zoomed across Zhuhai’s sky. Back inside, the country displayed its fleet of drones and other military hardware.