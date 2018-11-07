China unveils new ‘Heavenly Palace’ space station as ISS days numbered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ZHUHAI, China: China unveiled on Tuesday a replica of its first permanently crewed space station, which would replace the international community’s orbiting laboratory and symbolises the country’s major ambitions beyond Earth. The 17-metre (55-foot) core module was a star attraction at the biennial Airshow China in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, the country’s main aerospace industry exhibition. Outside, China’s J-10 fighter jet and J-20 stealth fighter wowed spectators as they zoomed across Zhuhai’s sky. Back inside, the country displayed its fleet of drones and other military hardware.
ZHUHAI, China: China unveiled on Tuesday a replica of its first permanently crewed space station, which would replace the international community’s orbiting laboratory and symbolises the country’s major ambitions beyond Earth. The 17-metre (55-foot) core module was a star attraction at the biennial Airshow China in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, the country’s main aerospace industry exhibition. Outside, China’s J-10 fighter jet and J-20 stealth fighter wowed spectators as they zoomed across Zhuhai’s sky. Back inside, the country displayed its fleet of drones and other military hardware.
Comments