Joint drills to reinforce Pak-Russia mily relations: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the National Counter-Terrorism Centre Pabbi on Monday on the last day of Pakistan-Russia joint training exercise ‘Druzhba III’, Geo News reported while citing an ISPR statement.

According to the Inter Service Public Relations, the exercise focused on counter-terrorism training of the Special Operation Forces of Pakistan and ground forces of the Russian Federation, while exchanging mutual counter-terrorism experiences.

The army chief appreciated the participating troops for their dedication, skill and professionalism, and said that the exercise was a great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries. Russian Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan Valadamir Betezyuk was also present on the occasion.