Joint drills to reinforce Pak-Russia mily relations: COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the National Counter-Terrorism Centre Pabbi on Monday on the last day of Pakistan-Russia joint training exercise ‘Druzhba III’, Geo News reported while citing an ISPR statement.
According to the Inter Service Public Relations, the exercise focused on counter-terrorism training of the Special Operation Forces of Pakistan and ground forces of the Russian Federation, while exchanging mutual counter-terrorism experiences.
The army chief appreciated the participating troops for their dedication, skill and professionalism, and said that the exercise was a great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries. Russian Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan Valadamir Betezyuk was also present on the occasion.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the National Counter-Terrorism Centre Pabbi on Monday on the last day of Pakistan-Russia joint training exercise ‘Druzhba III’, Geo News reported while citing an ISPR statement.
According to the Inter Service Public Relations, the exercise focused on counter-terrorism training of the Special Operation Forces of Pakistan and ground forces of the Russian Federation, while exchanging mutual counter-terrorism experiences.
The army chief appreciated the participating troops for their dedication, skill and professionalism, and said that the exercise was a great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries. Russian Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan Valadamir Betezyuk was also present on the occasion.
Comments