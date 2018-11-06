Visitors taking keen interest in Punjab pavilion

Islamabad: Punjab pavilion at Lok Virsa has gained attraction due to master artisans from all over Punjab in Folk Festival of Pakistan which being held from 4th to 13th November 2018 in Islamabad.

Rawalpindi Arts Council on the direction of Executive Director PUCAR Saman Rai has prepared Punjab pavilion containing main gate of Rawat Fort, Havelli of Punjab, decorated stalls, stage for singers and puppet show.

More than 45 master artisans from 9 divisions of Punjab are participating in festival. Providing an ideal opportunity to experience the cultural diversity of the country, the ongoing folk festival of Pakistan continues to attract a large number of people every day.

Keeping alive the spirit of fanfare and festivity, the Punjab pavilion, depicting the indigenous folk culture, arts, crafts, traditional cuisine, folk music and folk entertainment, remains the centre of attraction for the visitors.

More than 45 master craftsmen and craftswomen, who are seen sitting in the artistically erected stalls practicing centuries-old traditional crafts, including bone work, lacquer art (jundri ka kaam), Multani blue tiles, tie and dye, block printing, wood carving, darree weaving, khaddar weaving, basketry, pottery, embroidery, camel bone carving, shoe (khussa), needle work etc.

A performance pit has been created in the centre of the Punjab pavilion. Folk singers and musicians entertain the visitors throughout the day with the loud beating of drums in their gaudiest costumes, which is the characteristic of Punjabi traditions.