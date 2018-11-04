PSF extends admission date till November 7

Islamabad : Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has extended registration date of the fourth batch of Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) till Nov 7, to facilitate maximum number of talented students across the country.

Talking to APP, Project Director, STFS, Dr. Ahsan Feroz said, the talented students passionate towards Science education who wish to adopt scientific career are selected and groomed under this scheme to become future eminent scientists. He said the scheme, offering scholarships for talented science students after completion of Secondary School Certificate, has so far benefited around 900 students during three of its batches while the fourth batch announced recently will accommodate 300 students. This scheme is benefiting a number of students of pure govt schools, since its inception, through providing them an opportunity to get science education at Higher Secondary School level in the top notch universities and colleges of the country.