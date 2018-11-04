Man found dead

LAHORE : A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Lytton Road police area on Saturday.

Police claimed the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 687 road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 789 suffered injuries in the road accidents.

Out of the injured, 495 badly injured were removed to hospitals while 288 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

IG: Punjab Inspector General Police Amjad Javed Saleemi Saturday applauded officials of Punjab Police for rendering duties with full commitment and bravery to maintain law and order during protests which lasted three-day.

The IG expressed sympathies with 53 injured officials and directed Additional IG (Operations) Azhar Hameed Khokhar to ensure provision of departmental financial assistance to the officials who got injured during the protests. Among these injured personnel, 48 have been discharged while 5 were severally injured and admitted in the hospitals.