Students, parents upset

LAHORE: Lahore is known to be a hub of schools, colleges, and universities but for last three days there is a serious disturbance in the education sector due to the prevailing situation. There are 10,000 private schools, 1,500 government schools and a total of 5,000 colleges and universities in Lahore. A critical situation has raised many questions on the government and their policies. This time period is important for the school students as they have to prepare for the December test before the winter vacation and many boards and universities have postponed their final, supplementary and semester examination.

All Pakistan Private School Association has also announced that all private schools will remain closed until Sunday. The governments of all provinces are also issuing a notification on daily basis about the closing of schools.

Parents have requested the government to negotiate with the protesters so that the students can go to school in peaceful environment. Most of the students travel through school vans and local transport facilities and it is important to make sure that they will get security on the roads.

Arif Nasry, a student said, “We are not sure when the schools and colleges will be open. We are struggling to connect with our teachers and coordinators as the signals are also down.” He demanded the government make a serious legislation about handling these protesters.

On the other hand, the government has given their stance to keep the schools and colleges closed until the situation improves. And it can take more or fewer days to get normal.