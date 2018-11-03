NA session adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The proceedings of the National Assembly was adjourned without taking up order of the day due to lack of quorum here Friday. At outset of the sitting on Friday morning, Agha Hassan Baloch while feeling thin attendance pointed out lack of quorum in the House. On counting, the minimum number of parliamentarians required to complete quorum were not present. Therefore, the chair adjourned proceedings till Monday (October 5) at 5:00pm.