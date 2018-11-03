Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Editorial

November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Remembering Fata

The previous government had to be dragged, kicking and screaming, into accepting reforms for the erstwhile Fata that merged it with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Many of the PML-N’s allies, operating out of base electoral concerns, were opposed to the merger and the government repeatedly delayed implementation and didn’t take into account many of the concerns of the people of the tribal areas. The end result was a constitutional hodgepodge that extends full rights to Fata – but only in theory. The Fata Interim Governance Regulation repealed the archaic Frontier Crimes Regulation but replaced it with a system where deputy commissioners were given judicial powers. This system was only meant to be in place till the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be completed but such interim orders have a way of becoming permanent.

The previous PML-N government, in an earlier iteration of the reforms, had anticipated this quasi-FCR existing for at least five more years. This regulation has now been declared unconstitutional by the Peshawar High Court, which says it gives the executive branch the responsibilities of the judiciary. Clearly, the interim regulation violated the principle of separation of powers and the government has now been given one month to bring the Fata region under the ambit of the regular judiciary.

The government needs to do this post haste. For the entirety of our existence, the people of Fata have not enjoyed any constitutional protection. They have essentially been treated as colonial subjects, even before the war against militancy destroyed their homes and livelihoods. To level the playing field between Fata and the rest of the country, its residents need to be affirmative helped in matters of jobs, taxes and revenue. The interim regulation did recognise that as it exempted Fata from taxation. But the new government seems to be as exploitative as those that came before it. A government panel formed to review implementation of the reforms had decided to retain the jirga system rather than replacing them with courts, although that has thankfully now been rendered moot by the Peshawar High Court. The tourism department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has requested the federal government to hand it control of Fata House in Islamabad so that it can generate revenue. If anything, Fata should be given a larger share of the National Finance Commission Award while still getting funds from the centre in recognition of how difficult it is to rebuild after years of war. The government has not made Fata a priority, which will only allow malicious and self-interested actors to take advantage and once again make the tribal areas an afterthought in national policy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?