Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Super Eight matches shifted to Karachi

KARACHI: Because of unpredictable weather condition, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from Punjab to Karachi.

The PCB said that the final stage will now be held at Karachi from November 7 to December 8.The matches will be played at the UBL Sports Complex, NBP Sports Complex, State Bank Ground and Southend Club.

The Group I contains defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), WAPDA and Lahore Blues. Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Peshawar, Karachi Whites and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) are in Group II.One team from each group will make it to the final which will be held from December 4-8 at a yet to be decided venue.