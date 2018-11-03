Hafiz’s brace helps Navy overwhelm ASM

KARACHI: Hafiz Hassan hit two goals to enable Navy to record their fourth win as they overwhelmed Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) 3-1 in their match of the Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

Following a tough few minutes, Navy got onto the score-sheet in the seventh minute when Abdul Rehman landed a fine goal.

Six minutes later Jehan Zeb fired an equaliser for ASM. Hafiz Hasan hit goals in the 33rd and 40th minutes.The win took Navy to the seventh place which they achieved by virtue of 14 points which they scored from nine matches.

This was the eighth loss for ASM. They are gasping at the rock bottom with just three points.In the other game of the day, Nushki’s Baloch FC held Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to a goalless draw.SNGPL moved to ten points from nine matches. Baloch FC are struggling with four points after playing ten matches.