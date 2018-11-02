Daanish Schools get new vice-chairperson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed MPA Sumaira Ahmad as Vice-Chairperson Daanish Schools and Centre of Excellence Authority. MPAs Neelam Hayyat Malik and Khadija Umer have also been appointed as members of the authority.
The newly appointed Vice-Chairperson visited head office of Daanish schools. During the visit, General Manager Engineering Bilal Khalid gave a brief presentation about the ongoing development projects and HR and Coordination Manager Jawad Ahmad and Centre of Excellence Manager Muzafar Ali told the Vice-Chairperson about the performance of Daanish schools.
