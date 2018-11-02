Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

World

AFP
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump threatens troop surge

FORT MYERS: President Donald Trump further hardened his pre-election anti-immigration rhetoric in a Florida campaign stop on Thursday, after threatening to deploy as many as 15,000 soldiers on the Mexican border -- equal to the size of the US contingent in Afghanistan.

"They got a lot of rough people in these caravans. They are not angels," he said in Fort Myers, referring to migrants from poor Central American countries moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life or to escape violence.

"We’re gettin’ prepared for the caravan, folks," he said. Brushing aside accusations that his divisive rhetoric on immigration is stoking extremism, Trump made the troop announcement before flying to Florida for the last stage of campaigning ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

He will host 11 rallies across eight states in the next six days. Trump hopes to fire up core Republican voters and spur the party to retain dominance of both chambers of Congress. Democrats are threatening to light a fire under Trump’s feet if they win even partial control, raising the specter of ever more brutal Washington politics.

At the core of Trump’s message to his raucous, adoring supporters is the now near daily warning that America is literally under attack from an "invasion" of illegal immigrants and that Democrats would throw open the borders. On Tuesday, Trump announced that more than 5,000 active duty soldiers were being sent.

That was already highly unusual, but on Wednesday, he told reporters at the White House: "We’ll do up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel." Trump frequently describes illegal immigrants -- a tiny minority of whom have formed groups to attempt walking hundreds of miles to the US border -- as "rapists" and "thugs."

"It’s a dangerous group of people," Trump said of the latest group of a few thousand migrants, who are still deep inside Mexico far from their goal. "They’re not coming into our country." The situation, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is "an unprecedented crisis." However, the department’s own figures show that the number of illegal immigrants intercepted in 2018 was only 400,000, a mere 25 percent of the 1.6 million figure in 2000.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards