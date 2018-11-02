Fri November 02, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Plan proposed to boost horticulture trade

KARACHI: All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters sent a comprehensive plan to Advisor Abdul Razzaq Dawood for boosting horticulture trade between Pakistan and China to increase exports by almost $1 billion, a statement said on Thursday.

According to Waheed Ahmed, patron in chief of the association, there exist bright chances for the betterment of horticulture trade between the two countries, especially under the Chine-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. “Using the One Belt, One Road, export of Pakistani fruits, vegetables and value-added products can be enhanced to $1 billion,” he said.

FPCCI vice president has also submitted a comprehensive proposal on research and development (R&D) in the agriculture sector of Pakistan with the assistance of China. It includes the establishment of R&D labs, each on federal as well as provincial level to transfer Chinese research and technology in agriculture to Pakistan.

It has also been proposed to enhance transfer of technology and scientific research by awarding scholarships to talented Pakistani students for research and higher education in China.

Joint collaboration between the private sectors has been suggested for the treatment of agri-related diseases by use of environment friendly insects, harmful insects and bacteria, and technology has been emphasised by the FPCCI.

Setting up quarantine facilities in the special economic zones to enhance horticulture trade with China, and inculcating awareness among Pakistani exporters about Chinese quarantine regulations and export model have been suggested.

