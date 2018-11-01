Cantonment Public Library awaits readers

Rawalpindi : Cantonment Public Library is the only library left in Rawalpindi after the demolition of Municipal Library Rawalpindi. The history of this library dates back to 1891, when Sardar Kirpal Singh Rai Bahadur and Sardar Sujan Singh Rai Bahadur founded a trust known as Landsdowne Trust and gave the plot and building to the government. General Zia ul Haq launched this library on March 24, 1983 and gave the initial funds. Its ground floor and upper floor are reserved for study and research purposes.

Assistant Secretary Cantonment Board Rawalpindi Qaiser Mahmood, who is also the spokesperson for the library, while speaking to ‘The News’ said, “We have more than 44,000 books, the library is operating with different sections of subjects including a special room for ladies and children. Even though there are two systems that are working in the library, three to four more systems would be installed to facilitate the readers that would strengthen the e-library as well as linked to the Quaid-e-Azam Library and other international libraries.”

The main and the upper floor are divided into English and Urdu sections. The library is visited mostly by students as well as the researchers who needs comprehensive knowledge in the relevant subject. Books on literature, science, fiction, medicine, engineering, business, management, travel, drama, history, biography, philosophy, politics, Islamic literature, law and all are available in the library.

Library Incharge Amjad Mahmood said that Rs.400 is charged per year for its membership and there are 1500 among which there are 750 running members. “The irony is that the new generation is not interested in studying books as they have digital access to knowledge. We send invitations in more than 150 schools in summer vacations but hardly any school takes interest in it.

The library has fan, lights and air conditioners in the reading halls and ample windows around the building to provide light and air to aid the readers. Student Usman Munir who was studying there said that I come here every day for my study and research. I am totally satisfied with the facilities they have provided us but there should be more people filling up this library to study books.

Catalogue Incharge Mahmood Aslam said that the library works from 9 am to 5 pm. cataloguing is done in alphabetical order and organized in wooden boxes according to the authors name and title. There are books for special students as well as Brail for visually impaired children. There are thousands of books that have not been issued not even once from 1983. “We have so many professional books that have been donated to us by the widows so that others could read and benefit from them,” he said. “It’s a treasure for someone who understands its worth.”