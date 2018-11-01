In search of transport

The availability of affordable public transport is one of the main comforts for the middle class. In Islamabad, however, the public transportation system is miserable. While metro is an efficient and comfortable system, it can only take people to limited points between the twin cities. The people in areas with an excess point of more than two km from the nearest metro station suffer at the hands of the private transport mafia. People have to pay double fare for a seat in cramped Hiace vans. There is literally no space for a passenger to move a little bit.

Access to a proper transportation system is one of the fundamental rights of a citizen. But, it is pity that people are deprived of this right. The government must take adequate steps to resolve these issues.

Mohsin Ali Marghazani

Islamabad