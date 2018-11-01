‘Target killer’ among 21 suspects apprehended

The Sindh Rangers on Monday arrested 21 suspects, including a target killer, during their targeted operations in different parts of the metropolis.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, soldiers carried out a raid in the Kalri area of Lyari where they arrested Sajid alias Mulla. The man was associated with Lyari’s Shiraz Comrade group and was allegedly involved in several cases of extortion.

Fifteen suspects were arrested during raids in Baghdadi, Kharadar, Gadap, Taimuria, Gulberg, Saudabad and SITE areas. They were identified as Mohammad Haris Niazi, Mohammad Kamran, Ghulam Abbas, Mansoor-ur-Rehman, Zainul Abideen, Ali Mohammad alias Marri, Gulrez alias Gullu, Waseem Sajjad, Amir Qamar, Mohammad Abdul Naeem, Kamran alias Kami, Shaikh Mohammad Ali, Shamsher Ali, Shahid Mehmood and Farooq Ahmed.

The suspects were said to be involved in a number of cases of burglary, street crime and possession of illegal weapons. During a joint raid by police and Rangers in Model Colony, five suspects were arrested. Fazeel Ahmed, Shahnaeel, Mohammad Sami alias Sumair, Jawed Hussain and Baheen alias Pehlwan were alleged to be involved in a number of robbery cases and drug peddling. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized arms and narcotics and recovered stolen items from the apprehend men.