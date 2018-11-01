Pakistan jumps to 136th place on WB’s Doing Business list

KARACHI: Pakistan jumped into 136th place on the World Bank’s ranking of countries by Ease of Doing Business for the first time in its report for 2019, up about 11 places, driven by three business reforms, the bank said on Wednesday.

“This year, Pakistan advances 11 places to 136th place on the ease of doing business global ranking. On the measure of absolute progress towards best practice, Pakistan improved score to 55.31, from 52.78 last year,” it said in a statement.

The bank said the country carried out business reforms during the past year to help create jobs, attract investment and make the economy more competitive.

The reforms of the past year covered the ‘doing business’ areas of ‘starting a business’, ‘registering property’ and ‘resolving insolvency’.

According to the report, among south Asian neighbours, Pakistan’s regional average score stands at 56.71, with China at 73.6, India at 67.23, and Bangladesh at 41.97.

The bank said during the past year, starting a business was made easier by enhancing the online one-stop registration system, replacing several forms for incorporation with a single application, and establishing information exchange between the registry and the tax authority.

“As a result, the time to start a business was reduced from 20 days to 17 days, while the cost was reduced from 7.9 percent of the income per capita to 6.8 percent,” it added. “The reform applies to both Karachi and Lahore, the two cities measured by the Doing Business report.”

Several improvements have also been made in the area of registering property. For instance, Lahore made registering property easier by streamlining and automating administrative procedures and by increasing the transparency of its land administration system.

Karachi similarly made registering property easier by increasing the transparency of the land registry. The reforms resulted in reducing the time needed to register a property by 13 days.

“However, at 144 days, registering property in Pakistan could be made yet easier so that the country could surpass the South Asia regional average of 114 days,” the report said.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu said substantial reforms at both federal and provincial levels over the past year have contributed to the improvement. “Today is a better day for the owners of small and medium enterprises in Pakistan.”

“I believe it is entirely possible for the country to transform the regulatory environment and create a more competitive business environment, however, this improvement needs to be sustained and accelerated.”

The report also finds that Pakistan made resolving insolvency easier by enabling the continuation of the debtor’s business during insolvency proceedings.

As a result, the country significantly improved its global ranking in this area to 53, from 82 last year.

Pakistan performs best in the area of protecting minority investors, earning 9 out of 10 points in the extent of ownership and control index, which measures governance safeguards protecting shareholders from undue board control and entrenchment. Globally, Pakistan ranks 26 on this measure.

Capitalising on these improvements, there are more opportunities for improvement in many other Doing Business areas. For example, in getting electricity and dealing with construction permits, the country ranks 167 and 166, respectively.

It takes a business in Pakistan 161 days to obtain an electricity connection, compared to the South Asia regional average of 98 days and the cost is 50 percent more than elsewhere in the region.