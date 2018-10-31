Imran gives Punjab ministers two months to show performance

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned members of the Punjab cabinet to show performance in two months or be prepared to leave.

Talking to the media, he said the premier also discussed the issue of bureaucracy with the Punjab Assembly members. He said 90 per cent bureaucrats are cooperating with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government and lists are being prepared of the 10pc who are not cooperating. He said clean drinking water is the biggest problem in the Punjab province currently.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assured the Punjab MPAs that the critical phase would end soon, adding the financial assistance from the foreign friends has come as a relief for Pakistan. Addressing the combined sessions of Punjab cabinet members and the ruling party MPAs, the premier took his party members into confidence over his recent trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership and stated that he was given great respect by the hosts and hoped that assistance received from them would prove helpful in combating the prevailing economic challenges. Imran expressed the hope that his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China would also yield positive results and the government would take all steps to benefit the common man.

Regarding his upcoming visit to China, Imran stated that it is of paramount significance because the neighbouring state would also invest in different sectors of Pakistan that would be a great booster for country economy. The PM urged his team not to lose heart and predicted that a great future is knocking at the door of the country. Imran also urged the Punjab ministers to work strenuously for public relief and show good performance and warned any slackness in any ministry wouldn’t be tolerated. The PM also said he would personally asses the performance of every minister. He added that PTI government believed in providing every possible relief to the the people and for that purpose, sincere efforts are needed. To the ongoing operation against encroachments in Punjab, Imran Khan expressed the satisfaction and confidence over it while directing his team to nab powerful elements and protect the poor. He also directed the administration to take measures to facilitate people visiting the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) by providing them Langar (food) and setting up guest house so people are not forced to sleep on footpaths.

The meeting was attended by around 180 MPAs from Punjab including the Punjab cabinet and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The meeting started with recitation of verses from Holy Quran by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. He also welcomed the Prime Minister in the meeting of MPAs and added that it is the first opportunity that Prime Minister is directly addressing the MPAs. He also thanked Punjab Assembly members who always sided with him and showed unity in the assembly. Some of the PTI MPAs lauded CM Usman Buzdar and hailed Imran for nominating him as the chief minister. They praised Buzdar for being humble and available to the legislators, who could easily convey their complaints to him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also held meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly at the Chief Minister House and discussed various issues related to the PTI-PML-Q coalition government. Both also discussed in detail the current political situation of the country and exchanged views regarding the issues related to good governance in Punjab. On his arrival, Imran Khan was received by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and both had a one-on-one meeting over issues related to the province.