Wed October 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Chehlum observed in parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: Like other parts of the country, the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed with due solemnity and fervor in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Ghotki, Qamber, Dadu and other parts of Sindh on Tuesday.

A number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and it concluded peacefully after passing through the traditional routes. At Sukkur, the main Zuljunnah procession was taken out from central Imambargah Ghareebabad and culminated at Imambargah Karbala Moala in the evening. On the occasion, heavy contingents of police and Rangers were deployed at various points along the route of the procession.

