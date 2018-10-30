KRL storminto One-day Cup semis

LAHORE: Khan Research Laboratory were the third team to reach the semifinals of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-day Tournament when they beat Multan Region by six wickets in the third quarterfinal here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Asked to bat, Multan scored fighting 261 for eight in the given quota of overs. Imran Rafiq was prominent with the bat by scoring 70 runs off 100 balls. His innings was laced with seven fours. Other visibly prominent batters were Hasnain Bukhari 38, Ibtisam Sheikh 32, and Khalil Ullah 31. Shoaib Ahmed and Nauman Ali with two wickets each were prominent.

In reply, KRL achieved 262 runs for the loss of four wickets. Shoaib Ahmed played a leading role in his team’s win by playing an innings of 92 in 83 balls, hitting 14 fours. He was supported by Jaahid Ali by 82 runs. Gulraiz Sadfar contributed 34 runs and Abdul Rehman 30 not out. Ghulam Rehman was the main striker having taken three wickets.

Scores: Multan Region 261-8 in 50 overs (Imran Rafiq 70, Hasnain Bukhari 38, Ibtisam Sheikh 32, Khalil Ullah 31, Yousaf Babar 25, Shoaib Ahmed 2-39, Nauman Ali 2-48)KRL 262-4 in 46.5 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 92, Jaahid Ali 82, Gulraiz Sadaf 34, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 30*, Ghulam Rehman 3-46).