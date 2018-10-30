No conflict in synergy

Our industrial sector need to stay abreast of technological advancements that are taking place across the globe to use up-to-date research to streamline operations. There is a communication gap between industry and academia. Moreover, educated youth are only hired to pursue research-oriented projects and seldom get the opportunity to use their expertise to improve routine tasks at industries.

In order to strengthen collaboration between academia and the industrial sector, the Higher Education Commission should invite industrialists to a series of seminars where they can hold discussions with researchers on how technological insights can facilitate an industrial boom. Improving the energy sector, including electricity and gas, must be given priority. In addition, automation must be prioritised to boost production. Students/scholars are expected to demonstrate their achievement on projects assigned to them. It is difficult to deny the fact that the economy will grow once latest methods and technologies are put to use.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt