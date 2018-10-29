Whites clinch festival cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Club beat Ghulam Qadir Memorial Club by 4 wickets in a Festival cricket match played at the Allama Iqbal Institute Grournd. Anjam Shahzad, Secretary Pakistan Railways Sports Board, who was the chief guest gave away the prize after the match.Scores: Ghulam Qadir Memorial Club 270. (Junaid 70, Ayan Javid 56, Ahmad 54, Kamran 34, Sufiyan Ashiq 3/38, Daniyal 3/40, M Ishtiaq 2/43). Mughalpura Whites Club 271/6 (M Ishtiaq 110, Sufiyan Ashiq 51, Rehman 30, Waqas 20, Usama 2/44, Shahid 2/48).
LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Club beat Ghulam Qadir Memorial Club by 4 wickets in a Festival cricket match played at the Allama Iqbal Institute Grournd. Anjam Shahzad, Secretary Pakistan Railways Sports Board, who was the chief guest gave away the prize after the match.Scores: Ghulam Qadir Memorial Club 270. (Junaid 70, Ayan Javid 56, Ahmad 54, Kamran 34, Sufiyan Ashiq 3/38, Daniyal 3/40, M Ishtiaq 2/43). Mughalpura Whites Club 271/6 (M Ishtiaq 110, Sufiyan Ashiq 51, Rehman 30, Waqas 20, Usama 2/44, Shahid 2/48).
Comments