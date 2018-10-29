Whites clinch festival cricket

LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Club beat Ghulam Qadir Memorial Club by 4 wickets in a Festival cricket match played at the Allama Iqbal Institute Grournd. Anjam Shahzad, Secretary Pakistan Railways Sports Board, who was the chief guest gave away the prize after the match.Scores: Ghulam Qadir Memorial Club 270. (Junaid 70, Ayan Javid 56, Ahmad 54, Kamran 34, Sufiyan Ashiq 3/38, Daniyal 3/40, M Ishtiaq 2/43). Mughalpura Whites Club 271/6 (M Ishtiaq 110, Sufiyan Ashiq 51, Rehman 30, Waqas 20, Usama 2/44, Shahid 2/48).