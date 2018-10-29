Four outlaws held in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: Police on Sunday arrested four outlaws and recovered wine and weapons from them in separate incidents here. The police raided Pindi Bhattian and arrested Nadeem with 50 litres wine. Similarly, the police arrested Waqar and Zulfiqar and recovered illicit weapons from them. The police also nabbed Ikhlaq and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him. The police have registered separate cases.