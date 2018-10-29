National Assembly session today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will meet at 4 pm today (Monday) in the parliament house.

Opposition has been mulling over to chalk out a strategy to give tough time to the government in the house through motions, points of order and call attention notices. In this connection, opposition members are in contact on the issues to be presented in the house.

The opposition parties the members will seek details pertaining to the agreements reached during the visits of the Prime Minister Imran Khan with foreign countries particularly the terms and conditions attached and under which the friendly countries have provided financial support to Pakistan and in this regard will urge to take the house into confidence.

Currently under the custody of the NAB, the leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif under production order will attend the session whereas 12 newly-elected members including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will take oath in the house.