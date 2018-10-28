Pakistan to face India in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy today (Sunday) following their hard fought win in pre-finals in Muscat (Oman) Saturday.

Pakistan beat Malaysia on penalty shootout 3-1 to make their fifth consecutive final while India faced tough resistance from Japan before prevailing 3-2 within the schedule time.

Pakistan and Malaysia were tied at 4-4 before the semis was decided on penalty shootout with goalkeeper Imran Butt making splendid saves under the bar to win a spot in the final for green shirts.

The final would be a repeat of last year Trophy title decider where India emerged winner. India and Pakistan both have won the Trophy twice previously.