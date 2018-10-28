Pakistan to face India in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy today (Sunday) following their hard fought win in pre-finals in Muscat (Oman) Saturday.
Pakistan beat Malaysia on penalty shootout 3-1 to make their fifth consecutive final while India faced tough resistance from Japan before prevailing 3-2 within the schedule time.
Pakistan and Malaysia were tied at 4-4 before the semis was decided on penalty shootout with goalkeeper Imran Butt making splendid saves under the bar to win a spot in the final for green shirts.
The final would be a repeat of last year Trophy title decider where India emerged winner. India and Pakistan both have won the Trophy twice previously.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy today (Sunday) following their hard fought win in pre-finals in Muscat (Oman) Saturday.
Pakistan beat Malaysia on penalty shootout 3-1 to make their fifth consecutive final while India faced tough resistance from Japan before prevailing 3-2 within the schedule time.
Pakistan and Malaysia were tied at 4-4 before the semis was decided on penalty shootout with goalkeeper Imran Butt making splendid saves under the bar to win a spot in the final for green shirts.
The final would be a repeat of last year Trophy title decider where India emerged winner. India and Pakistan both have won the Trophy twice previously.
Comments