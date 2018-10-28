10-year record collection will take time, Murad informs CJP

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said he is thankful to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) for listening to him on various issues of the province such as the JIT, health, Thar, dams, cleanliness and others on which wrong impression is being developed.

He was talking to media on Saturday, after meeting the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in his chamber in the Supreme Court, Karachi Registry. The CM said he told the chief justice that the JIT (Joint Investigation Team) constituted in money laundering case has sought the detailed record of 10 years (pertaining to the provincial govt) which is being provided to them but that cannot be done in two days and will take some time. At this the chief justice said the providing record to the JIT is the job of bureaucracy and not that of the chief minister. He also said the chief justice appreciated the provincial government for providing record to JIT.

Shah said there are about 80 engineers in the provincial Irrigation, Works and Service departments. “We have asked all of them to provide record of the contracts they have awarded during the last 10 years,” he said and added “of course, it is a time-consuming job to compile record of the in the last 10 years butthey have done it”.

Shah clarified that the Chief Justice had not summoned him but had called him for a meeting.The Chief Justice also said the media had given a wrong impression. “My meeting with the chief justice was held in a good atmosphere,” he said the chief justice congratulated him on his election as the chief minister of the province for the second tenure. He also congratulated that the people of Sindh had reposed confidence in PPP. The CM said he briefed the chief justice of Pakistan about his last 10-year experience in dealing with the conditions of Thar and the efforts he had made to improve the overall day-to-day life there.

The CM said he also briefed the chief justice about the health facilities established in Thar. “I have requested the chief justice to visit Thar with me and see the efforts we have made for health, education, infrastructure, livelihood and for energy sectors,” he said and added he was happy that the Chief Justice has also accepted his invitation. Shah proudly said the Chief Justice of Pakistan appreciating his efforts said he [CJ] had visited hospitals of KPK but the hospitals of Karachi were much better than those of the KPK. “I have requested the chief justice to visit NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Karachi) and he had kindly agreed to my request,” he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said the Bhasha Dam project was actually conceived and approved by PPP’s government in 2010. “I have given a proposal to the chief Justice of Pakistan to meet with ANG Abbasi who has done a great work on the water sector,”he said and added once a meeting was held between them a committee would be constituted to identify the quantum of water to be brought into the system and the committee would also explore ways and means for conservation of river water. He said the chief justice of Pakistan had said that lifting of garbage from the city is the job of the government but he had taken its notice just to stir the authorities into action and to create awareness among the people.

To a question, the chief minister said the policy and stand of the Pakistan People's Party on the 18th constitutional amendment is very loud and clear. “If anybody attempts to roll it back I can’t do anything but it is not as easy as it is being said,” he said and added the provinces should be made more autonomous instead of making attempts to take away their autonomy. Talking about the operation conducted recently to evict the residents of Pakistan Quarters in Karachi, he said the police did not consult with the district administration but instead coordinated with of the estate department of the federal government and started the operation.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and action would be taken accordingly,” he said. Replying to a question, the CM said that 4,600 government-run schools in the province with a good enrolment ratio have been identified for provision of basic facilities.