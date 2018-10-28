Wapda march into Quaid Cup semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Wahab Riaz (4-30) and Salman Butt (70 not out) powered Wapda into the semi-finals of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup one-day tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.
National Bank were bowled out for 203 in 43 overs with left-arm fast bowlerWahab making life difficult for all batsmen. Umer Saddique top-scored with 61.
Butt and Kamran Akmal (58) then joined hands to see Wapda reach home in the 44th over for the loss of just two wickets.
Scores in brief: At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: National Bank 203 all out in 43 overs (Umer Saddique 61, Bilal Asif 25, Ahsan Ali 23; Wahab Riaz 4-31, Zahid Mansoor 2-30, Muhammad Irfan 2-49). Wapda 207-2 in 43.2 overs (Salman Butt 70 not out, Kamran Akmal 58, Riffatullah Mohmand 44, Akhlaq Ahmed 31 not out; Hammad Azam 1-20, Kamran Ghulam 1-37). Result: Wapda won by 8 wickets.
