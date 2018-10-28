ACBS/IBSF Asian Tour Snooker Tournament 2018: Pak trio to be in action today

KARACHI: The Pakistan trio of M Bilal, Babar Masih and Haris Tahir will be in action on the opening day of the second stage of the ACBS/IBSF Asian Tour Snooker Tournament 2018 which gets under way in Jinan, China, on Sunday (today).

According to the tournament draws shared by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Saturday, M Bilal has

been drawn in the Group A while Babar Masih and Haris Tahir have been placed in the Group G and H respectively for the preliminary rounds.

The top 24 cueists that include the IBSF and regional snooker players will participate in this tour, together with the Asian champions of 2018. The Pakistan players have been qualified in this ACBS/IBSF Asian Tour of 2018 on the basis of their performances in the ACBS events of 2018.

The event, being held under the auspices of the Asian Confederation of Billiards Sports (ACBS) with the blessings of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF), is being hosted by the Chinese Billiards & Snooker Association (CBSA).

The total prize money of the four-day event will be U$$40,000 with the winner to receive US$12,000 and the runner-up to get US$6,000.

It may be recalled that M Bilal, one of the premier cueists of Pakistan, emerged victorious in the opening round of the event, staged at the QBSF Snooker Academy in Doha, Qatar, from September 26 to 29, which earned him a handsome purse of US$12,000 with the trophy.