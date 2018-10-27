Punjab lift U19 T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Punjab beat Balochistan by 29 runs in the final to lift the Pentangular U19 T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Punjab scored 161 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Fahad Munir was their top run-getter, hitting nine fours in his 47-ball innings. Qasim Akram also played well for his 48.

Akhtar Shah and M Bilal Khan claimed a wicket each for Balochistan.

In reply, Balochistan were bowled out for 132 in 17.2 overs. Ashar Bhatti (32) and Muhammad Junaid (23) were their main batsmen.

Mohammad Suleman Shafqat was the pick of the Punjab bowlers, claiming four wickets for 31 runs. Sheraz Khan also had a good day with the ball and finished with figures of 3-18.

Punjab were awarded Rs500,000 while Balochistan got Rs250,000. The individual cash prizes of Rs50,000 each went to Owais Zafar (best batsman, 166 runs), M Suleman Shafqat (best bowler, 10 wickets) and Mohammad Razaul Mustafa (best wicketkeeper, 8 dismissals). All three played for Punjab.

Scores in brief: At Multan Stadium, Multan: Punjab 161-5 in 20 overs (Fahad Munir 64, Qasim Akram 48; Akhtar Shah 1-27, M. Bilal Khan 1-17). Balochistan 132 all out in 17.2 overs (Ashar Bhatti 32, Muhammad Junaid 23; M. Suleman Shafqat 4-31, Sheraz Khan 3-18). Result: Punjab won by 29 runs. Man of the match: Fahad Munir (Punjab).