Deadly diarrhoea

Diarrhoea has resulted in a large number of deaths in Pakistan. Children are mostly affected by this problem. If statistics are to be believed, more than 350,000 children die due to diarrhea every year in our country. In 2013, around 53,000 children under the age of five have lost their lives because of the ailment.

In recent years, diarrhoea outbreaks among children have become far more common. The problem needs to be addressed on an urgent basis. The government should launch a country-wide campaign to administer treatment to patients suffering from diarrhoea. The media should also play an active role in building awareness about the epidemic.

Fatima Shahdad

Absor