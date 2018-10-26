Daughter allowed to meet Shahbaz

LAHORE:An accountability court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan Thursday accepted an application moved by daughter of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to meet her father. Khadija Shahbaz approached the court with the application seeking permission to meet her father, currently on physical remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. The court after accepting application has directed the National Accountability Bureau to facilitate the applicant. It is pertinent to mention that National Accountability Bureau is due to produce former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif before the court on October 30 after expiry of his 14-day physical remand.